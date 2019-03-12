Thomasville City Council member seeks second term

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Last year was the year of litigation and lawsuits for the Thomasville City Council.
After Mayor Greg Hobbs was indicted on six different charges regarding payroll documents, council members said they’re ready for a fresh start.
And that fresh start will come from elections.
Mayor Pro Temp Terry Scott said he’s seeking a second term for city council in 2020.
In the three lawsuits filed in December against members of the council, Scott was named in one legal action.
Scott said after the mayhem that surrounded the council last year, he’s more prepared to serve the community and he doesn’t believe past issues will hinder his re-election.
“I’m going to continue doing what I’ve been doing best, which is supporting the people, being the voice for the community and as long as I continue to do that, I don’t think I’ll have any issues," said Scott.
If Scott is re-elected and the council votes to have him as mayor pro tem or mayor, he said he’s ready.
Scott said for now, the major issue he’s tackling during his re-election is gun violence. He said he’s holding a community event later this month to raise awareness on the seriousness of gun violence.
Scott said this is an important issue for Thomasville, especially after the recent spike in this type of crime.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.