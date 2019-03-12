Thomasville City Council gets audited

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Dozens of legal issues have been looming over the Thomasville City Council for several years.
City officials hired an auditor to review certain financial items that came into question.
City leaders said rumors were spreading about how money was moving between accounts and contracts being inflated.
Several council members called for an investigation to factually determine what was happening.
The auditors reviewed financial transactions from 2015 until 2017.
After reviewing 15 items, their report came back negative, meaning no illegal or unethical matters occurred during that time.
Councilman Jay Flowers said this finding vindicates former City Manager Steve Skyes, and other city employees who were once accused of wrong doing.
Now, he believes the council can finally more forward with the help of the new city manager, Alan Carson.
“He’s a man with lots of experience, a man with integrity. He’s done a good job of getting us together, and to pull in the same direction. And to leave some of our petty jealousies behind,” said Flowers.
Flowers said what was once a disturbing rumor for the community can now be disregarded.
He says this will allow the council to refocus on what’s important which is serving the community.
