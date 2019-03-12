Recovery efforts continue in Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Grady County is now in the second week of recovery after an EF-2 tornado hit parts of the Syrup City.
Cairo city leaders said there’s been tremendous progress with debris clean up since last Sunday.
However, there are still many unknowns for families who lost almost everything.
Officials with the Grady County Emergency Management Agency said Governor Brian Kemp has extended Grady County’s state of emergency through Friday.
That means Cairo will continue to receive assistance from Georgia Department of Transportation (G-DOT) until then.
By the end of the week, officials hope majority of the storm debris will be collected. So far, they’ve collected more than 800 tons of storm debris.
However, many agencies have limited or stopped their services in Cairo.
The American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the Wilson Chapel are no longer distributing disaster relief items or serving meals.
There is no shelter available.
EMA Director Richard Phillips said if you still need help, you can go to the Clark Funeral Home on Broad Street. And the Red Cross is providing counseling until Tuesday.
Phillips said he believes this recovery process has been relatively smooth.
“I hate to say it, but we’re getting to where these things are pretty regular and we kind of know we are going to have to try and take care of each other. It was a great outpouring of the community to come together and get these folks situated,” said Phillips.
Phillips said 14 homes and three businesses were destroyed by the tornado. He said unless they receive help from FEMA, the majority of those won’t be repaired.
