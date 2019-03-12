Pickett’s Pursuit: 5 for 5 at state championships

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Chastity Pickett is one of the most feared names in south Georgia on Saturdays.
She proved it winning first in all 5 of her events and the most points award this past weekend at Thomas County Central.
“For it to be my first meet, I did good. It was just, I wasn’t as in shape as I should’ve been," said Pickett.
The 5 foot 10 senior stars on two relay teams, and as a long jumper and hurdler. Last season, The 300 meter hurdles her the first individual state title for a Lady Patriot in over a decade.
"It was an eye-opener for me because I never really experienced that much competition until I went to state."
This year the goals, like her talents, have grown.
“Win state in all my events”
She's even got a nice motto.
"I'm looking for a 5 for 5."
Pickett participates in the long jump. She also runs on the 400 meter and 1600 meter relay teams, and individually she runs the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles.
That’s a real possibility.
And it’s one nobody saw coming when she joined the program as a Freshman. Well, except one man.
“When they come back from college and they see her run now and they look at her stats on milesplit, they say coach you saw it we aint see it," said track & field coach Lewis Smith.
Now you can see it not just on the asphalt, but the softball diamond and the hardwood. Coach Smith feels her growth in track pours over.
“It gives them a lot of body strength and a lot of confidence because ou have to compete in the individual events and you’re out there on your own.”
And every time she laces them up, she follows the same winning formula.
“First off I pray, then I think about the finish line and I think about my parents and who I do it for, and then I just run.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.