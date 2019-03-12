Next Monday will conclude final debris pass for Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s time to get those final storm debris scraps to the curb.
That’s what Dougherty County leaders are pushing everyone to do as the debris removal process from Hurricane Michael comes to an end.
Larry Cook, the director of Dougherty County Public Works, said that deadline is Monday, March 18, and then after next week, that’s a wrap.
If you remember, the Army Corps of Engineers discontinued debris pick up in January.
That's when Dougherty County Public Works started the clean-up.
Public Works stopped in February and the county hired Ceres Environmental Services last week.
Almost five months of hearing loud sounds and seeing big dump trucks, it will all be coming to an end soon.
“It wasn’t safe for my customers pulling out of the business because they couldn’t see the cars coming on Dawson Road,” said Brandon Bracy, a resident.
Bracy is the owner of Optimum Beauty and Barber Salon on Dawson Road and said during this process, he was concerned for his customers’ safety. But Bracy and his neighbors won’t have to fret much longer.
“They have another weekend to get their debris out to where we can get that cleaned up and cleared during the course of the next week or so,” said Cook.
Monday, March 18 will be the last scheduled removal date that Ceres Environmental Services will pick up what was left behind from Hurricane Michael, but after that date, they will evaluate.
“We will evaluate where we’re at. Our actual contract with Ceres as far as debris removal will terminate on the 25, and that will give us a few days to hit those smaller hot spots,” said Cook.
The county expects to collect just as much debris from Hurricane Michael as they did in the 2017 storms.
“This morning, we were sitting on 88,000 cubic yards collected. So we’re pretty much on target around 90 to 100,000 thousand yards of materials that we’ve collected since the corps had actually left,” said Cook.
That’s nearly 27 Olympic size swimming pools of debris currently collected by the county, not including what was collected by the Corps of Engineers.
When the Army Corps of Engineers discontinued in January, it had collected 900,000 cubic yards of debris.
It’s all a big relief for Bracy, knowing his customers will be safer. But he does have one more request.
“It would be good if the city was to mulch up those and put them around town and beautify the city with the same trees,” said Bracy.
Between next Monday the 18, to Monday, March 25, you can call Public Works at 311 about a specific area they could’ve missed. You can also reach them at (229) 430-6120.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.