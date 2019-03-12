At least 1 injured in Lee Co. crash

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - At least one person is being airlifted after an accident Tuesday evening in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office officials said deputies, Georgia State Patrol, Lee County Fire and paramedics are all on scene at Highway 82 near Carlton Drive in front of the Salt Lick Sausage Company.
Drivers should avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
WALB’s Marilyn Parker is headed to the scene.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.