Haven Brady jr. takes home 5th state title

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Haven Brady Jr. has brought home a lot of bling these past couple of years.
17 belts, 4 silver gloves, and now, looks as if he’s brought home another piece to add to his collection.
Back from his latest adventure, Haven has proven himself as one of the best in the state, by bringing home yet another state championship.
This is his first golden glove victory though, seeing as he’s received silver gloves because he was 16 and younger.
Getting the chance to build off of his national appearance from last year, he says he’s trying to make his return.
“It’s great that I have a lot of experience under my belt," said Brady jr. "Knowing different fighters, seeing different looks. Mostly seeing all the looks that I can see is something that I needed going into nationals this year.”
Brady will help represent the state of Georgia this weekend as they take on Ohio.
The national trials will be in December.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.