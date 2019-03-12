Grant aims to rehabilitate homes in Dawson

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Dawson leaders said they hope to preserve and rehabilitate housing in their communities for the future of their city.
They plan to do this with a Community Home Investment Program grant, designed to help develop housing.
The city received the grant created by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Six to eight people will be chosen for this program, but the city can apply multiple times so more people have a chance,.
We spoke to Interim Dawson City Manager James Woods about the impact this grant will have on the city.
“It is a health and safety and livability improvement on huge magnitudes for many of these recipients,” said Woods.
More information on this grant will be given at a public hearing Thursday at 10:30 at Dawson City Hall.
The public hearing will also present a list of requirements for those people who are eligible for rehabilitation.
