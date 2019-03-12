A few dry days ahead

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Following an active Monday afternoon we’ve got a few quiet days before the next round of storms. There were numerous reports of hail as a line of severe storms pushed across SWGA. The activity has weakened therefore severe weather is no longer a threat. Rain ends around midnight.
Patchy fog Tuesday morning gives way to sunshine, some clouds and warm mid-upper 70s through Thursday. The storm system heads east Thursday with rain and thunderstorms likely across SWGA Friday. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler as highs drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s Saturday into early next week.
