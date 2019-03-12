1 ejected from vehicle in Lee Co. crash

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - One person was airlifted after being ejected from their vehicle in an accident Tuesday evening in Lee County, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper David Fretwell.
Fretwell said Sabrina Spires, of Poulan, was ejected after her 2001 Saturn Station Wagon was hit around 6 p.m. as she was leaving her job at the Salt Lick Sausage Company on Highway 82 at Tower Lane.
According to Fretwell, Spires was stopped at the stop sign on Tower Lane when she pulled out onto Highway 82 and into the travel lane of a 2015 Lincoln Navigator.
The Navigator then hit the front driver’s side of Spires’ vehicle, said Fretwell.
GSP said the Navigator was being driven by a 15-year-old who was in the vehicle with her mother and twin sister.
Fretwell said Spires received serious injuries when she was ejected from her Saturn and was airlifted to a hospital in Macon. Trooper Fretwell said Spires was alert and able to answer questions as she was taken from the scene.
The driver of the Navigator and her mother both had minor injuries, said Fretwell.
According to GSP, two witnesses told troopers they saw Spires talking on the phone.
Fretwell said Spires will be cited with failure to yield, holding a telecommunication device and not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.