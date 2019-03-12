Dougherty Co. sheriff highlights annual report, recognizes Employees of the Year

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul outlined the work of his agency during a commission meeting Monday morning, and there were many improvements in terms of daily operations, investigations and more.
There were many highlights and increased performance numbers for the agency from 2017 to 2018, and a great deal of those were in the criminal investigation division.
The five-person criminal investigation unit handled 358 new cases. This was up by six percent and 172 cases cleared.
They also gathered more than 700 pounds of prescription drugs where they collected and destroyed these from residents to prevent wrong drug usage.
The department also made more than 500 identifications through its automated fingerprints identification system which is an 83 percent jump from the 318 collected in 2017.
Sheriff Sproul said officers have been out to a number of schools to spread the Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety program (CHAMP) to keep kids out of trouble.
“They were pretty much in every elementary school in Dougherty County, middle school and high school. Their phones probably get burned up more than anybody else. They get so many calls to go and do interventions and they’re well utilized by the school system,” said Sproul.
Sproul also said they had over 18,000 court cases at the courthouse and that’s up by 12 percent from 2017.
It was a big day for the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office as Sproul announced the Employees of the Year at the Dougherty County Commission meeting Monday.
Sproul recognized Officer Teresa Knighton as the Employee of the Year for the sheriff’s office.
Knighton has worked at the Dougherty County Jail for 19 years.
Deputy Cornelius Drake also received the honorable title for his 26 years of work with the sheriff’s office.
“I’m just grateful to be selected amongst 250 excellent employees and I promise to continue to represent the sheriff’s office as well,” said Drake.
At the end of the presentation, Dougherty County commissioners commended the entire sheriff’s office for their consistent efforts.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.