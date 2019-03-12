Crews make final sweep for debris removal in Lee Co.

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael debris still litters many streets more than five months after the storm swept through the region.
Lee County Public Works crews are making a single sweep to collect debris over the course of the next few weeks.
County commissioners asked Public Works to take over debris removal about a week ago.
After Ceres left there was still tons to clean up.
Two crews were working on Fussell Road and Leland Ferrell on Monday.
They started on North Hampton last week.
Public Works Director Mike Sistrunk said they will file through FEMA and GEMA to help pay for debris removal.
“It’s just a one time run through; after that you’ll be responsible for hauling off your own debris and limbs and leaves. And this is dedicated to storm debris. Not limbs and leaves and pine straw cleaning up your yards, this is for storm debris that we are removing,” explained Sistrunk.
Sistrunk said some of the next areas they are headed are to the Palmyra subdivision up to US 82 and the other crew will be working from Lover’s Lane going east.
He expects debris pick up to take about four to six more weeks.
Crews are working six days a week to remove all the Hurricane Michael debris.
If you can’t get all your debris out in time, you can take it to the landfill yourself located at 759 Highway 32 East.
