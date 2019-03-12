2 Coffee Co. schools on ‘soft lockdown’

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - Two Coffee County elementary schools are currently on a “soft lockdown,” according to the school district’s Facebook page.
Eastside and Westside elementary schools were put on lockdown because of police activity in downtown Douglas, the post stated.
“Law enforcement is present at all locations and is keeping us informed of their investigation,” Coffee County Schools said on Facebook.
The lockdown is until further notice.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
