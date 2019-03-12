Chehaw Zoo still recovering after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Warm weather is just around the corner and Chehaw Park will soon see a rise in visitors, but the park is still in the process of getting back to normal after Hurricane Michael.
Currently, the red wolf exhibit, lemur exhibit and the alligator exhibit are closed for repairs.
Chehaw Park leaders said they are working with FEMA to get funding to make those repairs, which will take some time.
The park has had volunteer days where the community has helped remove storm debris in the zoo and around the park.
Marketing Director Morgan Burnette said they hope to start work on the alligator exhibit first, which is one of the most popular.
“We are looking at about seven $750,000 to a million dollars to repair those. So, having to go through those FEMA processes because we do not have that capital available to us to get it done, it is just a process. We hope that a lot of this can be done and get the zoo all the way back open early this spring for guests,” said Burnette.
Burnette said the zoo is still open and they expect big crowds during spring break.
Chehaw has adjusted its admission prices since some of the exhibits are closed.
Burnette said that despite the closings, there are still many exhibits to enjoy.
“These two exhibits may be closed, but there is plenty of opportunities to come out and do some hands-on interaction with other animals, plenty of animals to come and see," said Burnette.
Burnette said Chehaw is preparing to open up its splash pad but there has been no word on the exact opening date.
