Annual Walk a Mile In Her Shoes benefit set for April

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Lily Pad of Albany is hosting their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on April 27, starting at 11 a.m. on the track of Deerfield-Windsor Upper Campus.
At the walk, men are provided red heels and ladies are asked to bring out their favorite high heels and everyone walks a mile in those shoes to raise awareness for sexual violence.
Lily Pad Executive Director Mary Martinez says having this event every year also benefits the community.
“We do it here in Albany every year. It is a great way to show our community that we will not stand for sexual assault. It shows our community that men, women, and children are willing to come out and brave these wonderful high heels and walk a mile and support victims," says Martinez.
Martinez says if you want be a part of the event you can do that by stopping by the Lily Pad at 320 W 2nd Ave.
