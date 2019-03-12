Albany’s Southern Tractor and Outdoors is moving

LEE CO., GA (WALB) -Albanys’ Southern Tractor and Outdoors store is moving to Lee County.
On Tuesday, store and city leaders held a ground breaking ceremony for their new location.
The manager of Southern Tractor says with a new location comes new jobs.
“We’re currently at about 10 employees and we’d like to increase that to somewhere around 15 to 20 employees once we come into lee county,” says Trey Jones, Albany’s Southern Tractor and Outdoors General Manager.
Jones says the current location is still hiring and those jobs will transfer over.
He says they needed to move because of higher demand and more store space.
The current store is open but will close after the new location opens sometime closer to September .
The new location will be at the intersection of Highway 82 and Armena Road and will sit on seven acres with an extra three acres to expand.
Lee county leaders are excited to have more jobs coming to the county.
They believe a new location will bring more tax dollars and shoppers.
“From anywhere say as far as 30, 40, maybe 50 miles around and as those shoppers come to shop Kubota they are gonna shop at the other retailers in Lee County and Dougherty County,” says Winston Oxford with Lee County Development Authority.
