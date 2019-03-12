Albany YMCA hosts annual support campaign

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Representatives with the Albany Area YMCA said they’ve raised almost $10,000 for their annual support campaign this year.
The organization asks for donations during its annual campaign to fund resources and activities for those who are unable to afford the programs.
This year, officials are hoping to raise $100,000.
CEO and President Dan Gillen said that when people donate to their campaign, it makes a huge impact.
“When people contribute to the YMCA Annual Support Campaign they are contributing to this community, making it stronger, making an impact in this community that this community richly deserves,” said Gillen.
If you want to donate, you can do that by stopping by the YMCA at 1701 Gillionville Road.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.