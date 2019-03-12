Albany man arrested trying to destroy evidence during traffic stop

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany man is still in the Dougherty County Jail after Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers said he tried to destroy illegal narcotics during a traffic stop on Friday.
John Curry, 32, has been charged with possession of ecstasy and marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.
On Friday night, a GSP trooper pulled over an SUV driven by Curry on Schley Avenue, near the King’s Inn, for a tail light violation.
The trooper said he smelled marijuana inside the SUV and said Curry began stomping on a baggy on the ground during the traffic stop.
Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit agents said the substances inside the baggy have been sent to a drug lab for identification. So more charges against Curry are pending those results.
