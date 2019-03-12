Albany Area YMCA adds community garden

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA has recently added a community garden for students enrolled in its after-school program.
CEO and President Dan Gillen said a Boy Scout asked if he could create a community garden to earn his eagle scout rank.
Gillen said this community garden allows students to learn the importance of responsibility and how to grow fruit and vegetables that students can take home and eat.
“These kids are going to take ownership of those gardens and their going to eat the vegetables, going to talk about farming the table. They are going to eat the produce that they grow, they’re going to learn about it and it is going to be a leadership development opportunity for the kids," explained Gillen.
Gillen said that the garden will also be for students that will attend the camps this summer.
