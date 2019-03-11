Waycross murder lands three FL men in jail

WAYCROSS, GA (WALB) - Officers with the Waycross Police Department responded to the Hampton Inn on Brunswick Highway about 3:30 Sunday morning, when a caller said that people with guns were chasing people in the parking lot.
When police got there, they found that 30-year-old Jeremy Alexander Brookins of Jacksonville, Florida had been shot. He was soon pronounced deceased by the coroner.
A second gunshot victim, 29-year-old Dewayne Lamont Scott, was located in a hotel room, and was taken to a nearby hospital.
During the investigation, police arrested three men, all from Jacksonville, for several crimes.
Mark Isaac Jefferson, 26, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, two counts, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Leroy Girard Whittaker, 18, is charged with Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor, Reckless Conduct, and Possessing a Handgun without a License.
Devante Demorris Starks, 26, was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana Felony.
A Juvenile was detained and later released with no charges.
The Waycross Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact them. The number to call 24 hours a day is (912)287-2921. To leave a message, call the anonymous tip line at (912)287-2924.
