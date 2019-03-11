Man hospitalized after stabbing in North Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A 22 year old man was hospitalized after an early morning stabbing in North Albany at the Palace Inn on 2706 North Slappey Blvd.
Albany Police say the incident happened shortly after 12:45 a.m. He is getting medical care now, and we are told that his condition is fair.
Units responded to the Phoebe Putney Hospital for a stabbing after a witness called dispatch and reported the incident.
Officers responded to the motel to secure the scene and locate suspects and witnesses. The witness called again and said that the suspect Jody Thorske, 41, was on the second floor. Officers located the suspect and took him in custody.
A witness reported that both Jody and the 22 year old male victim got into a fight, and at some point Jody stabbed the victim in the chest area.
Thorske was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault.
WALB News 10 is following this story and will more information when it is available.
