Lee commissioner dies in office

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Commission issued a statement Monday, announcing the death of a longtime commissioner.
William “Bill” Williams, Jr. passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
"Bill served as a County Commissioner from 2009 to 2012 and 2017 to present, and was currently serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
Mr. Williams served on the Lee County Community Foundation Board, the Utilities Authority, and served as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Budget Committee.
Bill was an advocate for employees, a dedicated public servant, and proudly served his district and County. To honor Bill Williams’s legacy and love of animals, the Lee County Animal Shelter will waive the adoption fee for the remainder of March. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sharron and family and friends."
Funeral plans were not announced.
