Fighting HIV with a new stigma

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -HIV continues to impact South Georgia.
Currently, there is no cure for the virus but physicians say there are many steps people can take to stop the spread of it.
Georgia Department of Public Health staff say condoms and abstinence continues to be the best fighters against HIV.
Staff say free condoms can be found near the lobby of the health department located on South Slappy road.
Staff tell us changing the stigma around HIV would also be a great win in the battle against the virus.
Remy Hutchins with Georgia Department of Public Health says get checked during your routine visits to the doctor.
Hutchins says “HIV testing is a normal part of a routine medical work up, you know, just like getting your cholesterol checked " She continues to say "HIV testing is similar to that, it’s simple it’s easy and everyone should get tested and know their status.”
She says some tests can take only a few minutes or less to know your status.
Also, using the medicine PREP as prescribed can be a great method for prevention.
The Georgia Department of Pubic Health reported 2,698 Georgia residents were diagnosed with HIV in 2017.
