Dougherty Co. leaders welcome residents from neighboring counties to recycle

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Many Lee county residents are hunting for a place to recycle their used goods.
Right now, Lee County doesn’t have a program that offers recycling options.
Dougherty county leaders welcome people from Lee and other counties to recycle with them.
“We have people who call from Sylvester, Putney, Lee county and they’ll ask can we ring our items to your recycling sites and i let them know that they can," says LaVerne Levins with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
Dougherty County offers two recycling locations:
2521 Meredyth Drive (at Fire Station #6)
- Hours: Monday - Friday 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. & 12:30-5:30 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Downtown Albany (Behind The James H. Gray Sr. Civic Center)
- Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. & 12:30 - 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Recyclable goods that can be dropped off include:
Cardboard, Magazines Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum cans, Newspapers, Phone Books, Plastics (only milk jugs and bottles)
Shredded and non-shredded office paper are only allowed at the Meredyth Drive location.
Volunteers can be found at both locations to assist with drop off.
