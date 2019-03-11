Charges pressed following incident at Pataula Charter Academy

CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) - Edison police said Monday that charges have been filed in connection to an incident that happened at Pataula Charter Academy.
WALB obtained a copy of a letter that appears to have been sent home to parents on Friday from Principal Linda Miller. The letter stated that as soon as the concern was reported to administration, everything else was dropped so that a thorough threat assessment could be conducted.
It was determined that there was no immediate danger at the time, according to the letter.
The letter goes on to say the investigation about what exactly happened is continuing.
WALB spoke with Superintendent Kylie Holley on Friday. She told us a student brought a list of students and staff members that he hated to school.
She also said no threat to their knowledge was made towards anyone.
Edison police would not confirm who the charges have been filed against or what the charges are.
This is a developing story and we are looking to get more information from Edison police as they complete their investigation.
