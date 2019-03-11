Albany Tech to hold annual ‘Albany’s Next Titan Chef’ and ‘Chopped’ competitions

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Culinary Arts Program at Albany Technical College will host its annual competitions, “Chopped” and “Albany’s Next Titan Chef” on Wednesday, March 13 in ATC’s Logistics Education Center.
Both competitions will be held on the same day.
The “Chopped” competition is for high school students.
According to a release, the contest is designed to engage Culinary Arts students in a competition similar to the television series to learn to prepare various parts of a meal in a timely manner, all while being creative in the process.
There will be three rounds including appetizer, entree and dessert. Students will only be able to use the ingredients that’s provided.
“The students are judged on sanitation because that is the first class that they take with us, Culinary Safety and Sanitation, and that goes with them throughout their career," said Kathy Stubbs, Culinary Arts lab tech. "So, it’s very important that they grasp this concept.”
The first competition, “Chopped,” will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and “Albany’s Next Titan Chef” will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The competition is open to the public and anyone who is interested in becoming a chief or head cook is encouraged to attend.
