Albany police issue warrant for suspect accused of assault
Iran Goggins is wanted for cutting a man Saturday night on Brierwood Dr.
By Kim McCullough | March 11, 2019 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 2:12 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a suspect accused of cutting a man, in the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive, Saturday night.

An aggravated assault warrant has been issued against Iran Goggins.

According to police, units responded to Brierwood Drive in connection to a stabbing injury.

The victim, Rodger Ingram, 45, reported Goggins attempted to enter his home and swung at Ingram with a knife, cutting him on the left side of his chest and his left arm, according to police.

Ingram was treated by EMS and released.

This is a developing story, and the case has been turned over to investigations.

