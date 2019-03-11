Albany police issue warrant for suspect accused of assault

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a suspect accused of cutting a man, in the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive, Saturday night.
An aggravated assault warrant has been issued against Iran Goggins.
According to police, units responded to Brierwood Drive in connection to a stabbing injury.
The victim, Rodger Ingram, 45, reported Goggins attempted to enter his home and swung at Ingram with a knife, cutting him on the left side of his chest and his left arm, according to police.
Ingram was treated by EMS and released.
This is a developing story, and the case has been turned over to investigations.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.