Volunteers in Cairo barbecue for tornado victims

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Volunteers in Cairo decided to get on the grill for a good cause.
David White says he wanted to give food to tornado victims in Cairo but he tells us he had a hard time locking down a location.
So Shannon Hester, First Lady at Full Gospel Chapel, decided to let him barbecue at their church.
They had burgers and hot dogs on the grill to give to the people that don’t have power.
“Ms. Shannon and them seen that you know we were struggling to find somewhere to set up and at the last minute you know I guess she seen it and you know, welcomed us with open arms,” said White.
“It’s very emotional because we see the devastation that’s around us and this is our community this is our church community,” said Hester.
