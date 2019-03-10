South Georgia Vietnam Veterans honored at celebration

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Southwest Georgia Vietnam Veterans were honored Saturday.
Veterans lined the stage area at Chehaw Park for the Southwest Georgia Vietnam Veterans Homecoming Celebration.
Organizers say they celebrated with food, music, vendors, pony rides, and prizes.
Courtney Hudson says she and her mother decided to give the veterans a ceremony that was long overdue.
“They were not honored the way we honored our troops when they come back from war. They were not given their welcome home,” said Hudson. “They were abused, they were mocked, they were criticized, for following orders and doing what they were supposed to be doing.”
Organizers held a parade to give the veterans an official welcome home.
The celebration went on until 7 P.M.
