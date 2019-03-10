Organizers hold 5K to raise money, awareness for people affected by cancer

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A 5K honors the memory of a man that lost his life to brain cancer.
The fifth annual run kicked off with a 1 mile fun run for the kids at Thomas County Middle School.
Other kids, adults and teens ran in the 5K glow run.
April Steinberg says the Super Dave 5K is in honor of her first husband who died from brain cancer.
Steinberg and volunteers started Be Dave Brave, a non-profit that raises money and awareness, for people affected by different types of cancer.
“We’ve been able to give over $20,000 to forty plus families just for travel funds or medicines or, you know things that insurance doesn’t cover,” said Steinberg.
Organizers gave awards for the male and female winners of each age group.
