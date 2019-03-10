Crews respond to Lake Blackshear mobile home fire

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - Sumter County Fire and Rescue along with Crisp County Fire Department responded to a trailer fire on Highway 280 and Culpepper Drive Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post, the call of a fire that was visible from the highway came in around 11:17 p.m.
When crews arrived, the trailer was fully in engulfed with propane cylinders exploding, according to Facebook.
The fire quickly spread to two adjacent mobile homes but was contained before spending further.
According to Fire and Rescue, two cars and a boat were destroyed.
A man and a woman from one of the trailers were escorted out the home but no one was injured.
Sumter County Fire and Rescue would like to thank Crisp County and Leslie Fire Department for their assistance, the Facebook post stated.
