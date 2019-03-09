Worth Co. hopes for $20,000 grant to fund deputy car equipment

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to receive a grant for computer docking stations in patrol cars.
The $20,000 grant will put the new equipment in 5 to 6 patrolling units.
The grant is only offered once a year and many counties in the area have applied for it.
Worth County Interim Sheriff Don Whitaker says not having these docking stations really cripples the deputies.
“If they work all the way up to the end of their shift when they are supposed to get off and they got 5 or 6 reports that have to be done each, then you are generating overtime or they have to come in on their off time to do those reports,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker said they hope to have the new equipment within the next two months.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.