Weekend 50/50

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Into the weekend unseasonably warm highs upper 70s low 80s as rain and possibly strong storms arrive Sunday. SPC has placed SWGA in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Sunday. Although the risk is low it’s not zero. Isolated strong-severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and an isolated tornado or two Sunday afternoon into early evening.
Mostly isolated showers and above average temperatures next week. Friday brings the next best chance of rain and thunderstorms.
