Terrell Co. aims to improve mental health resources

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - Terrell County leaders are hoping to expand mental health services in their county.
By using a portion of funds from a Community Development Block Grant, the county will partner with Aspire Behavioral Health to create a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities facility.
We are told that Aspire Behavioral Health is already providing services in Terrell.
WALB News 10 spoke with the Corporate Compliance Officer with Aspire, who says this will be an advantage for everyone in the county.
“We see the need for our services continue to grow in South Georgia and we just wanna make sure were accessible and more available to anybody who needs us,” said Babs Hall, the Corporate Compliance Officer with Aspire.
The proposal was approved by the board.
We are told the goal of this project is to provide as many services in one location.
