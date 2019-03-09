Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Quiet conditions are expected for the rest of your Saturday. We’ll fall into the mid 60s by midnight with some increasing clouds. Areas of fog are likely overnight with lows near 60.
A few morning showers are possible Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area by mid-afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible with the main threat being damaging winds. Highs will top out in the low 80s.
A few showers are possible Monday with highs in the upper 70s. All dry Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Slight rain chances return by Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Higher rain chances arrive by Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.
