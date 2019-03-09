Small South GA town with big heart gives back to storm victims

SHELLMAN, GA (WALB) - The town of Shellman collected donations this week to deliver to Alabama to help those in need after last weekend’s storms.
“Everybody just has to lean on each other in small towns because that is just who we are,” said Shellman resident Courtney Ferguson.
Ferguson said donations and money that her town raised will go to a church in Alabama called the Upper Room Church. That church helped Shellman after Hurricane Michael hit.
“This church from Alabama showed up with coolers full of ice and cases of water, food and all these donations and it ended up being the Upper Room Church. And so when this happened to them, we felt this is our opportunity to pay them back and pay it forward,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson said she as well as others in the community started asking for donations by word of mouth and on Facebook.
“We were able to raise over $9,000 for them and also we took MRES and pallets full of water that we had left from Hurricane Michael,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson said small communities have to depend on people in their communities and other communities in these hard times.
“These small towns really rally together whenever we go through something like this you can really see and feel how the towns pull together. If you cannot get it done in your hometown, reach out to the neighboring hometown and they will help you as well,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson said to remember those in this time of need and encourages everyone to donate to storm victims if they have the chance to do so in their communities.
