New mural takes you through history in the Douglas Municipal Airport

Douglas Airport Mural
By Grason Passmore | March 8, 2019 at 11:26 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 11:26 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Airmen have been training at the Douglas Municipal Airport since the 1940s.

Douglas Municipal Airport mural. (Source: WALB)
Douglas Municipal Airport mural. (Source: WALB)

And now the airport has found a special way to tell their stories.

Douglas artist Dylan Ross was hired to paint a mural that spans the walls inside the airport.

The mural starts with images from World War II and goes until present day.

Douglas Municipal Airport mural. (Source: WALB)
Douglas Municipal Airport mural. (Source: WALB)

Airport manager Howard Whidden said this is their way of showing visitors and guests the history and events over the years.

“These are all depictions of actual photos. These are actual people who trained here at this facility," said Whidden.

Whidden said the mural should be completed soon.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.