New mural takes you through history in the Douglas Municipal Airport

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Airmen have been training at the Douglas Municipal Airport since the 1940s.
And now the airport has found a special way to tell their stories.
Douglas artist Dylan Ross was hired to paint a mural that spans the walls inside the airport.
The mural starts with images from World War II and goes until present day.
Airport manager Howard Whidden said this is their way of showing visitors and guests the history and events over the years.
“These are all depictions of actual photos. These are actual people who trained here at this facility," said Whidden.
Whidden said the mural should be completed soon.
