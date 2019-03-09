Landowners could get hurricane damage help with Timber Tax Credit

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - State representatives are coming to South Georgia to talk to you about a program that could help with hurricane damage.
The Timber Tax Credit is a $200 million tax credit program that will help landowners and forest land owners in the state.
The Georgia Forestry Commission will talk with people at three South Georgia locations next week.
One of those locations will be in Cordele.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the UGA Cooperative Extension Office.
Organizers will talk about the qualifications for the tax credit, what areas the program covers and when and how to sign up.
A University of Georgia extension representative will talk about taxes in general and how it applies to this particular program.
Someone from the Department of Revenue may also be there to talk about the application process.
“It’s an online application process that is through the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Georgia Tax Center. So they go online to make the application and that application began March 1 and it goes through May 31," said Scott Griffin, the forest management chief.
Representatives will meet in Colquitt at the Miller County High School cafeteria at 6 p.m. March 11 and in Leesburg March 12 at the Bindery Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Forestry Commission in your area.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.