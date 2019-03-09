Early voter turnout low ahead of TSPLOST election day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There’s only a little more than one week left until the TSPLOST election day in Dougherty County, and so far, the early voter turnout has been low.
Officials at the elections office said if more voters don’t cast their ballot, they can expect election day turnout to be just as low.
The early voting signs have been outside of the Government Center for two weeks now, but it’s actually the voters themselves who just don’t seem to be showing up.
Early voting on TSPLOST and the additional one cent sales tax to fund the transportation SPLOST, just finished its second week on Friday.
A little more than 200 people in Dougherty County have voted so far.
That number is out of the 60,000 registered voters in the county.
And when the turnout doesn’t look good during the early voting cycle, Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said it usually doesn’t look good the actual day of either.
“We want our voters to be very excited about every election, as we are excited about every election. And due to the fact that the cost is equivalent to what happened in December, which was a statewide runoff, we would hope that those individuals would come out again and cast that ballot in this TSPLOST election,” said Nickerson.
There is just one question on the ballot, which is a yes or no to TSPLOST.
You can cast your ballot early at the Government Center in downtown Albany from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
You have until March 15 to vote early and Election Day is March 19.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.