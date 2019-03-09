2 dead in Moultrie house fire

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Two people died in a house fire in Moultrie Thursday morning, according to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck’s office.
A release on the commissioner’s website said the Colquitt County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 600 block of Black Acres Road in Moultrie around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said the victims are believed to be Phillip “Pat” Tomlinson and Jane Tomlinson. He said it was their home that burned down.
Brock said the Tomlinsons’ family has been notified but he is working to find dental records to positively identify the victims beyond the shadow of a doubt.
“Due to the total destruction of the residence, a cause and origin is not able to be determined. No wood was left intact. The fire occurred in the early morning hours and wasn’t discovered until 11 a.m.,” said Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck.
Beck’s office said investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office assisted the Colquitt County Fire Department and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
Currently, the fire is listed as undetermined on the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office website.
