Cordele police see decrease in car burglaries

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Cordele police officers said car burglaries have gone down slightly in in the city thanks to increased patrols.
WALB News 10 reported the thefts had gone up in January compared to last year.
Police said one arrest may have helped the numbers go down.
Investigators said they arrested and prosecuted Noah Marcus Bleau, 17, for a December auto entry theft in January in reference to two entering auto cases.
Captain Andrew Roufs, the public information officer for the Cordele Police Department, said they made another arrest in another case, but the victim declined to prosecute.
Officers said they went from 12 cases in January to eight cases in February, and another decrease this month.
“March so far, I hope it stays at two, but right now we have two entering autos for the month so far," said Roufs. “Increased patrols in the areas where we’ve had issues and we’ve seen entering autos consistently hitting. So, we’ve increased patrols in the time frames where we’ve had those issues."
Police said Bleau was charged with entering auto. Officers are still investigating auto entry thefts in the area.
If you see anything suspicious, investigators want you to contact the Cordele Police Department.
