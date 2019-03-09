Cordele police release surveillance video of Enmark robbery suspect, ask for public’s help

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Captain Andrew Roufs, the public information officer for the Cordele Police Department, said officers are searching for the man seen in surveillance video.
“Unfortunately, thieves can be bold and they will do things right under your nose,” said Roufs.
Investigators gave our news team the video, hoping that someone could tell them who robbed a woman Tuesday night at Enmark and sprayed her with pepper spray.
The store just so happens to be right across the street from the Cordele police station.
“Most of our officers are on the road and they ride around and they do come here sometimes to do paperwork and things like that, and at that time unfortunately, we didn’t have any officers here that were in the vicinity,” said Roufs.
Officers said staff is usually not there around 10:15 p.m., when the robbery happened, but sometimes they come in to do paper work.
“We’re not happy about it, but it’s just like any other business, we don’t like when it happens anywhere, let alone right across the street,” said Roufs.
Police couldn’t tell WALB exactly how much money the masked man took, but did say how the victim is doing.
“She’s recovering. She’s got some residual results with it being pepper spray but that’s just an overtime that’ll eventually kind of get better,” said Roufs.
Investigators are asking anyone that saw anything or if you were in the area when the robbery happened, to contact investigators.
