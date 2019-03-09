Albany traffic stop turns into suspected drug investigation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol troopers and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit are investigating a suspected drug arrest in Northwest Albany.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers pulled over an SUV on Schley Avenue for a broken taillight.
Troopers detected a strong smell of marijuana from inside the SUV and during the traffic stop noticed the driver was stepping on a baggie of a white, powdery substance.
Officers with the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit came to back up the trooper and help with the investigation.
One person, the driver, was taken into custody. The drug unit will be testing the white powder to determine what the substance is.
We will keep you up to date with the latest on this case as information becomes available.
