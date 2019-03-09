Albany Salvation Army celebrates 100 years

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Salvation Army in Albany will have a 100-year celebration this weekend.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Salvation Army will host a meet and greet, tour of the facility and testimonies.
Lt. Rebecca Sullivan said she is excited for this weekend.
“It is a big deal for them. they are very excited about the 100 years. They want to see the love in the community and want people to know that we are in the community. So, it is very important that people know that we are in the community and what we do and why we do it,” said Sullivan.
Then, on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m., the Albany Salvation Army will be hosting church and a lunch.
“What we like to see people do is to just come meet and greet on both days and if you want to eat with us, we’re just asking for a donation of $10 if you would like to have a meal with us,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan said making sure the Salvation Army celebrated this milestone was important.
“It is surreal because they have been through so much, so they are wanting to celebrate 100 years, the excitement of knowing where they have been now coming into this century,” said Sullivan.
The events this weekend will be both on Saturday and Sunday and are free to the public.
