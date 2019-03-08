What you may not know about pancreatic cancer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Pancreatic cancer is number four out of the top five deadliest cancers.
Chirag Jani, a doctor of geriatric medicine with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said pancreatic cancer starts in the tissue of your pancreas and the cells get out of control and grow.
“Causes complications including local spread and then spreads to other areas like lungs, bones, liver and in the abdomen,” said Jani.
Jani said the cancer cells can hide very well without causing many symptoms. That’s why they may not show until it is in its late stages.
“That is why about 80 percent plus of pancreatic cancer we find out is in late stages, either stage three or four,” said Jani.
Jani said that pancreatic cancer symptoms are a lot of times overlooked.
“Little nausea, little abdominal pain here and there or sometimes just weight loss. So, the symptoms are not that prominent in early stages,” explained Jani.
Jani said that if your family has a history of pancreatic cancer, then he suggests you get screened.
“You can prevent it by screening them and that’s the way to go in the future, and we have that at Phoebe Cancer Center,” said Jani.
Pancreatic cancer is a serious cancer that doctors are seeing patients with every day.
“The prognosis has gotten better in terms of the outcome and the treatment, but overall, the prognosis still remains poor," said Jani.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.