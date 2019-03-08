Weekend warm and possibly stormy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Warming trend underway as Thursday’s highs reached low-mid 60s. Tonight increasing clouds and not as cold as lows bottom out in the low-mid 40s. Rising temperatures continue through the weekend with lows upper 40s to low 60s and highs mid-upper 70s near 80.
Clouds thicken Saturday as a cold front moves east with a line of strong possibly severe storms into SWGA Sunday. The system is expected to weaken as it stalls across the region. If that happens the threat of severe storms would drop sharply. There’s a marginal risk for some areas along the AL/GA line Saturday. We are monitoring the potential for strong storms and will keep you updated.
Next week a bit unsettled with rain chances holding with mainly isolated to scattered showers.
Temperatures remain unseasonably warm with lows in the upper 50s low 60s and highs mid-upper 70s near 80.
