Ryan Duke trial juror questionnaire released in Grinstead case

IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) - WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester has received a copy of the questionnaire potential jurors are filling out, leading up to the trial of Ryan Duke in Irwin County.
Duke is charged with murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death.
The 44 questions on the juror questionnaire include some of the typical questions for jurors, like their highest level of education, their understanding of English and whether they have any medical problems that would affect their potential to serve as a juror.
One question that stuck out was, "Do you think the defendant in this case, Ryan Duke, can get a fair trial in Irwin County?"
Other questions include whether the potential juror knows Ryan Duke, or whether they have close friends or family who do.
It also asks how familiar the person is with Tara Grinstead's disappearance and death, and the Ryan Duke case.
The potential jurors are asked whether they've watched court proceedings online or in person in this case, or whether they have ever been interviewed by the media in connection to Grinstead's case.
WALB is told 600 jurors will be summoned in a seven day period starting April 1, 2019, which is when jury selection is set to start for Ryan Duke's trial.
The questionnaires have to be returned by March 18.
