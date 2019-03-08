Parents meet to discuss keeping Worth Co. High School principal

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Worth County Board of Education members will come face to face with parents.
This all comes after the parents called a meeting to voice their support for high school principal Harley Calhoun.
Parents said Thursday’s meeting was open to anyone and invited Board of Education members to attend.
They said they plan to lay out their reasons for wanting the school system to keep Calhoun as principal of Worth County High School.
Those parents said one major reason they want to see him stay is because of their student’s test scores.
The meeting was at Sumner Auditorium in Sumner at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
