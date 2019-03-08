New bill could make it legal to create and distribute THC oil

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A new bill could make it legal for THC oil to be made and given out in Georgia.
THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
While only people on a certain registry could get the oil, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office hopes the bill never passes.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know they’re opposing a bill the House of Representatives just passed in Georgia. A bill that would allow THC oil to be made and distributed here in the state.
There is a state registry for people with certain illness who could qualify for THC oil for medication and pain tolerance purposes.
House Bill 324 would make it legal for the cannabis oil to be created and then given out here in Georgia.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said sheriff’s offices across the state supported a bill of this type at first. But he said they’ve seen through other states, that shortly after passing a THC oil bill, recreational marijuana was legalized shortly after.
Sheriffs so strongly oppose the bill, they even made a trip to the capitol to let legislators know their concerns.
“We already support, as I said, the severe seizure disorder for THC oil. We looked at other states that had gone through these same steps and now there, marijuana is legal for recreational and social use in their states. We’re totally against that,” said Sproul.
Sheriff Sproul said they’re worried passing this bill would lead to a slippery slope. Fearful marijuana could be legalized in Georgia in the next year or two.
Sproul said Representatives Winfred Dukes and Gerald Greene opposed the bill.
Some patients WALB spoke to in the past about similar legislation are in support of greater access to the drug.
Sproul said their next step is to hopefully sit down with Senator Freddie Powell Sims before the bill goes through the Senate.
