Local business owner supports Lee Co. hospital developments

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Albany business owner is looking forward to the Lee County Medical Center going up directly across the road from his business.
Calvin King, who owns Elements Coffee Company, said it will bring more foot traffic to the area.
The coffee shop is located on Ledo Road, directly across from where the new hospital will be built.
King said he is excited for growth not only near his business but in his community.
“Obviously, bringing in residential is going to be huge for a coffee shop, especially a community based coffee shop," said King. "Having the hospital come in is gonna generate a lot of foot traffic for me in particular, but also just jobs and the market.”
King said he is optimistic about the development’s future. He believes whatever is built will bring positive growth.
King said that at some point, he would like to a see a crosswalk to connect both sides of the road.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.